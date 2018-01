Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A girl had to be extricated from a car on Monday afternoon after the vehicle crashed.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Jackson Avenue. Police say four people were riding in an SUV when the driver hit a slick road and crashed into a power pole before rolling onto its side.

One girl had to be pulled out of one of the car's windows, but officials say her injuries are non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt in the crash.