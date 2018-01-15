Religious Group Suing U of I After School Revoked Group’s Registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa is in a legal battle with a Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a gay student.

The Business Leaders in Christ group says the university is infringing on its right to elect who they want. They denied a man's bid to be vice president after he disclosed he's gay. The group argues it won't elect leaders who don't share its values.

The university revoked the group's campus registration, saying it won't tolerate discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The religious group has now filed a federal lawsuit.