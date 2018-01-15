Senator Ernst on President Trump: ‘I Don’t Think He’s a Racist’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Senator Joni Ernst offered some advice to the president on Monday during a town hall meeting in Boone.

Ernst fielded questions on multiple topics this afternoon including DACA, the VA healthcare system, and the possibility of a government shutdown, but the top questions focused on President Trump.

The president is accused of using an expletive to describe several African countries last week. During Monday's town hall, Senator Ernst labeled the president's rhetoric a distraction but declined to accuse him of racism.

When asked if she believes President Trump is racist, Senator Ernst replied, "Deep inside, no, I don't think he's a racist. I think he's brash and I think that he says things that are on his mind, but I don't truly believe that he's a racist."

Groans could be heard from audience members during this response, and one person walked out of the event.