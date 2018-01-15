× One Person Injured in Shooting on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say one person was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Des Moines’ south side.

Officers were called to the apartments at 5015 SW 9th Street around 10:30 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot would. Police say it doesn’t appear the injury is life threatening.

Police say the victim was shot by someone in a vehicle and it may have been related to a drug transaction.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

The victim tried to drive away but ended up crashing his vehicle into bushes in a small ravine next to the apartment complex.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.