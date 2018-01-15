× Veterans Auditorium Basketball Floor Up for Auction

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you’ve ever wanted to own a unique piece of Des Moines history, now might be your chance.

Polk County is selling the basketball floor that was located in Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The two hoops are also included.

The auction description says the floor is more than 20 years old but has not been used much in the past 12 years. The floor has been used for many high school state tournaments, and even the Harlem Globetrotters have displayed their skills on the hardwood up for auction.

The court will be sold as is, with the bidding starting at $500; the price has now risen to over $8,000. The bidding is open for one more day. Click here to take a look at the sale and enter your own bid.