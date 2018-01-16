× Closing Statements Underway in Abraham Roberts Murder Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa—Closing statements began shortly before noon Tuesday in Abraham Roberts’ first degree murder trial.

Roberts is the Johnston man accused of shooting girlfriend Agnes Yarlee to death last April.

Defense Attorneys tried to strike testimony from Agnes Yarlee’s 79-year-old mother, on the grounds of lack of competency. The judge denied that request.

The defense says the shooting was a crime of passion.

Roberts testified he did not know how Yarlee was shot, or how he ended up trying to cross the Canadian border.

“I have no clue because I drove for a long time on a two-lane highway,” Roberts said.

State prosecutors say evidence shows Roberts knowingly shot Yarlee to death.