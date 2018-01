Des Moines Teen Pleads Guilty to Robbery Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines teen is pleading guilty to her role in a homicide last year.

Molly Peter, 19, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday afternoon to one charge of first degree robbery. She had been charged with first degree murder as well, but prosecutors agreed to drop that charge.

Peter admits she drove Larry Ratliff Jr. to a drug deal in Beverdale last April, knowing that Ratliff was armed. Ratliff shot and killed Antonio Quinn in a Beaverdale parking lot.

Ratliff was convicted of first degree murder in December. He is serving a life prison sentence.