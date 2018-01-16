Governor Wants Review of State’s 160,000 Regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Rules, rules, rules. Iowa's governor is making the case that there are too many of them, and she wants Iowans to get in on the process.

"It's not about wiping out every rule and regulation," Governor Kim Reynolds said on Tuesday, "but it's about finding the balance to make sure that we're protecting the safety and health of Iowans, as well as making sure that we're not creating just unsustainable burdens for especially small businesses and startups, because we want them to grow and expand in the state."

The governor said it would take a person 563 hours, or more than 14 weeks, to read through all of Iowa's 160,000 regulations that impact industries all over the state.

A representative from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University attended the news conference announcing Reynolds' call for Iowans to join with lawmakers to review current and proposed regulations and whether they are needed. The Mercatus Center pushes free market-based ideas. Its website calls the center "the world’s premier university source for market-oriented ideas—bridging the gap between academic ideas and real-world problems."

Billionaire businessman brothers Charles and David Koch help financially support the center. The Koch brothers call for lower tax, fewer regulation philosophies.

While the governor cited what she considers excess rules and regulations that she claims are impacting the growth of Iowa's economy, she didn't call for any specific rules or regulations to be eliminated.