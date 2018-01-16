× “Massive Animal Rescue” Underway as Hundreds Taken From Iowa Home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Valley Humane Society is working on what it calls a “massive animal rescue.”

Hundreds of animals including guinea pigs, rabbits, mice, rats, and others are all being rescued from a home. A post on the humane society’s Facebook page says animals were living in filthy conditions, and some were already dead in cages. CVHS reported “‘DIY surgery’ in progress” on various animals.

According to KWWL, officers with the Vinton Police Department say four children were also found living inside the home. Their parents are currently cooperating with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The humane society is asking for monetary donations, as well as small animal cages, small animal bedding, and small mammal food.