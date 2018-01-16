New Proposal for Warren County Administrative Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- On Tuesday morning, Warren County supervisors were presented with a new proposal with the most cost-efficient potential for the location of a new administration building.

The county has been trying to determine the best location for the new building. Business owner and architect Skip Phillips presented another option to the board. His idea proposes changing the current administration building located at 1304 E. 1st Avenue in Indianola into the new Warren County Courthouse, and remodeling or replacing the existing courthouse located at 115 N. Howard Street into an administrative building.

According Phillips, the new proposal has the best chances of bond passage.

"It's been a very difficult thing to find a location, because trying to satisfy all of the cities and all of the groups is difficult," said Phillips. "So we have to work a compromise, and that's where we came up with. There's a group of us that came up with the center of Indianola as probably the best compromise because that's where the jail currently is at."

Phillips also added that having the law enforcement center close to the courthouse will be beneficial for authorities, as well, in terms of transporting prisoners.