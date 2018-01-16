× Police: Thief Stole Two Vehicles, Crashed One Into Parked Train

DES MOINES, Iowa – One man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he crashed a stolen car into the side of a stopped train while trying to get away from officers.

Des Moines police say they received a call late Monday night about a suspicious person in the 2400 block of E. 21st Street, who appeared to be stripping a vehicle of parts. When police arrived in the area the suspect took off, striking the left rear of a patrol car.

The suspect vehicle continued to travel off-road, around several buildings, crashed through a chain link fence and then hit a parked train in the 2400 block of Delaware. Police say the suspect tried to flee the crash on foot, but officers caught up with him and he was taken into custody in the train yard following a struggle.

The suspect, 21-year-old Marek Kline, was taken to Broadlawns Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash and then booked into the Polk County Jail.

Police say the vehicle Kline crashed into the train had been reported stolen just 20 minutes before law enforcement was contacted about the “suspicious person” on E. 21st Street. Police also found another stolen vehicle in the same area, which Kline admitted to taking as well.

Kline is being held on two charges of 2nd degree theft, one count of assault with a weapon on peace officers, interference with official acts, trespass, and reckless driving.