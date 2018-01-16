Woodbury County Holds Iowa’s First Election Under New Voter ID Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa -- Tuesday is the first test of Iowa's new voter ID law.

A special election is being held in Woodbury County to fill the vacant seat in Iowa House District 6. This is the first vote to take place under the state's new voter ID laws.

Voters will be required to show a state-issued ID to receive a ballot. The Secretary of State's Office says this year will be a "soft rollout" of the law and voters can still cast a ballot with an ID if they sign an affidavit attesting they are who they say they are.