× Boone Woman Charged with Murder in Man’s Stabbing Death

BOONE, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing in Boone.

Boone Police say Mary Myers showed up at the Boone County Law Enforcement Center shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and admitted to stabbing 65-year-old Joe Wirth. Wirth died from his injuries.

Myers and Wirth lived together at 315 State Street. Police say Myers told them the stabbing happened during a physical fight.

The Iowa Division of Investigation was called in to help with the case. They determined the stabbing happened Sunday, January 14th.

Myers, 59, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Boone County Jail.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to complete an autopsy on Wirth Thursday.