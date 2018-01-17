× Chicken Nugget Taste Tester Wanted: UK Retailer Looks to Fill Dream Job

MERSEYSIDE, England – An English company is looking for a chicken nugget taste tester. B&M is launching a new selection of fresh and frozen food in stores – and they’re offering one lucky person a temporary position to taste test the new products.

This is a selection from the job posting:

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald’s and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

The successful individual will receive £25 vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range.

The company goes on:

“Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with. If you think this is your calling please upload a paragraph on why you think you deserve the opportunity and what relevant experiences you have.”

If you think you have what it takes and don’t mind relocating, you can apply here.