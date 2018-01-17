× Date Set in James Exline’s Second Sexual Abuse Trial

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa – A new date has been scheduled for the sexual abuse trial of James Exline.

Exline is accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old daughter Paige Exline. A mistrial was declared in his first trial after the judge determined members of the Greene County jury pool had been researching the case and would not be able to judge the matter impartially.

At a scheduling conference Tuesday, a new date for the trial was chosen. Exline will go on trial May 1st, 2018 in Mitchell County. His trial on two counts of sexual abuse

Paige Exline was killed in a house fire in Guthrie Center in May, along with her 16-year-old cousin Shakiah Cockerham. Two other family members were injured in the fire.

Police say the fire was intentionally set by James Exline’s stepson, Patrick Thompson. He’s charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson. His trial has been delayed until September 17th.

Seven charges of sexual abuse have also been filed against Noah Exline, Paige’s brother, for alleged abuse he committed against her. His trial will be held April 3rd.