Man Stabbed During South Side Home Invasion Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was stabbed during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a lot in the trailer court at 2525 County Line Road just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found 21-year-old Julio Molina suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Molina told police a tall, skinny white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and a bandana to cover his face, forced the door of his home open. The man demanded money and before he left, stabbed Molina.

The suspect got away in a silver Ford Focus.

Molina was transported to the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the stabbing continues. If you have information about the case, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400.