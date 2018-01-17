New Parking Rates in Effect in Downtown Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Parking in downtown Des Moines is now a little cheaper for some, and a little more expensive for others.

The changes were approved back in December by the Des Moines City Council but didn't take effect until Wednesday evening. The city hopes the changes encourage more use of ramps by residents and downtown employees and leave metered spots open to customers.

In the Court Avenue District metered parking spots are no longer free after 9:00pm. A similar change will come to the Western Gateway Park district in the summer.

At the same time the city is lowering the rates at parking ramps. Parking will now be just $1.00 per hour with a $10.00 daily maximum. Event parking rates will also be capped at $5.00.

The city will also offer more free parking on weekdays. These four lots will allow free parking overnight from 5:00pm-5:00am Monday-Friday:

5th & Cherry St.

5th & Wagner

Court Avenue Polk County Administration Lot

2nd Avenue Election Office Lot

Des Moines Police say they plan to only issue warnings to illegal parkers for the first two weeks of the new parking rules. Beginning February 1st tickets will be issued.