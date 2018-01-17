× Renewed Effort to Pass ‘Emmalee’s Law’ During Legislative Session

AMES, Iowa — There’s a renewed push to pass a bill honoring an Iowa State University student who was killed in a hit-and-run by a bus driver.

Eighteen-year-old Emmalee Jacobs was killed when she was hit by a Cy-ride bus driven by Benjamin Clague back in December of 2015.

Ten months later, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $100 fine for failure to report an incident.

The light sentence outraged students and Jacobs’ family. A bill was proposed last year to make penalties for such incidents much harsher — it’s to be named Emmalee’s Law.

Family and friends want to let the law make consequences clearer and more concise so it can’t be left up to a judge’s interpretation. They’re asking people to reach out to the chair of the state’s Judiciary Committee, Representative Chip Baltimore, to pass the law.

“This is a call to action from the Story County’s Attorney’s Office we’re asking all interested persons to contact Representative Baltimore and ask him to get this House File 428 out of the judiciary committee so that it can be voted on,” says Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds.

House File 428, or Emmalee’s Law, fell short of being passed last year but Reynolds is working to see it passed through the Iowa legislature this year.