× Trial Continued for Two Johnston Teens Accused of Sexual Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa – A judge has agreed to continue the trials of two of the four Johnston teens accused of sexually assaulting a classmate.

Court records show the judge approved the action Tuesday, to move the trials of Morgan Hough and Ritter Stahlbaum. They had been set to go to trial January 22nd on charges of 2nd degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery, and felony assault.

A new trial date will be determined during a status hearing Thursday.

Hough and Ritter, along with Noah Lamar and Kaden Dishman, are accused of assaulting a classmate on September 8th.

Court documents say the defendants “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim. The assault happened at the house of one of the defendants. They were arrested on September 28th.

The teens were also accused of taking the victim’s wallet and using his credit card to buy food at McDonald’s and purchase a video game.

Fifteen-year-old Noah Lamar pleaded guilty in December to first degree robbery in the case. The court opted to place him on youthful offender status, which means he will be in the jurisdiction of the juvenile court until his 18th birthday. If he stays out of trouble, the charge of felony assault forcible penetration with an object could be lowered and he will remain off the sex offender registry.

Court records show a judge agreed earlier this month to waive all of the charges against Dishman, except for first degree robbery, to juvenile court. Dishman is scheduled to be arraigned on the robbery charge on February 23rd.