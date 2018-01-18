Ankeny Police Seek Help Locating Missing Dependent Adult
ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are asking for the public’s help to locate a dependent adult.
Twenty-year-old Shyann “Marie” Grover was last seen in the area of DMACC, 2006 S Ankeny Blvd. around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say she may be trying to find transportation to the Sioux City area.
Shyann is a white female, five-foot, 160 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and a mild speech impediment. She was last seen wearing a white coat and carrying a purple and pink bag.
If you have any information on Shyann’s location contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.