Ankeny Police Seek Help Locating Missing Dependent Adult

ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are asking for the public’s help to locate a dependent adult.

Twenty-year-old Shyann “Marie” Grover was last seen in the area of DMACC, 2006 S Ankeny Blvd. around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say she may be trying to find transportation to the Sioux City area.

Shyann is a white female, five-foot, 160 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and a mild speech impediment. She was last seen wearing a white coat and carrying a purple and pink bag.

If you have any information on Shyann’s location contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.