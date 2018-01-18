× Arrest Made in Pleasant Hill Gun Theft, Shots Fired Investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill Police say they’ve found the man who allegedly stole two guns from a vehicle last week and fired a gunshot as he ran away.

20-year-old Christian Smith is charged with Robbery, Burglary and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. He was taken into custody on Friday, January 12th by the Pleasant Hill Police Department’s K9 team of Officer Jason Burke and partner Rook.

Smith is accused of stealing two guns from a truck early in the morning of January 11th. The owner of the guns says he chased after Smith and Smith fired a gun at him during the chase.