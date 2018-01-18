Chris Street’s Living Legacy, 25-Years Later

Posted 10:20 pm, January 18, 2018, by

HUMESTON, Iowa -- Chris Street has now been gone longer than he was here. Twenty-five years after his untimely death it still doesn't take much to bring raw emotions back to the surface. "Something will strike them, their memory of Chris, and it'll hit them," said Rick Brown, Author of Emotion in Motion the Life and Legacy of Chris Street.