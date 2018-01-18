× Fire Destroys Apartment Building West of Ames

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – An apartment building just west of Ames is a total loss after an early Thursday morning fire.

The Kelly Fire Department responded to 2205 229th Place, just north of Highway 30, around 2:00 a.m. The fire was at a Morton building that had been turned into apartments.

Asst. Fire Chief Randy Graham tells Channel 13 most of the fire had been extinguished by 5:45 a.m. but the structure is a complete loss.

At least three people have been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is providing hotel rooms for those affected. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews from Boone and Gilbert assisted the Kelly Fire Department in fighting the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.