× Iowa Super Fan Has Purple Passion For All Things Minnesota Viking

FOREST CITY, Iowa- While the Minnesota Vikings are still alive in the quest to make the Super Bowl, one Iowa fan has a collection for most ever Viking player to step on the field.

Doug Arispe of Forest City has a room in his basement lined with thousands of pieces of Viking memorabilia. That includes football player cards, photos, posters, helmets, end zone pylons, and mini player statues.

“I come down here to watch the game I find myself looking around the room, when a player makes a play a wonder, – oh I have him.”

Of the thousands of items almost all are autographed, and for the bulk of the collection Arispe has gotten the autograph himself.

He spends his vacation each summer, at the Viking Training Camp, which has been held in Mankato.

His wife Dawn is very understanding, though she is not a Viking Fan.

“As long as it’s in this area down here, and doesn’t filter into the family room, or the parlor up there, she’s fine with it,” said Doug.

“I’m a husband fan,” said Dawn.”Before we were married, it was, you got to go to training camp with me, and I’ve not been back, it was not something that I enjoyed doing, but he absolutely enjoys doing.”

With the huge collection, a common question for Doug is what is it worth?

“People always ask me that too, I don’t look at that part, it’s more enjoyment for myself,” said Doug. “I don’t look at it dollar wise, it’s more of a kind of relaxation thing for me.”

And he does not sell things, unless he has four of one thing, only then can he part with it.

Doug is looking forward to Sunday, to see if the Vikes can make it to the Super Bowl.

“It’s going to be a tough game, two good defenses, so I’m not expecting a high scoring game,” said Arispe. “Hopefully the Vikings are going to squeak out a 3-7 point win.”