× Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa – A Johnston man is facing a charge of attempted murder for an incident that happened Wednesday night in Urbandale.

Police were called to Escape Lounge at 8843 Northpark Drive around 11:45 p.m. on an assault. When officers arrived they found a male suffering from severe injuries from a physical assault.

The suspect in the assault, 48-year-old Rodney Henricksen was located at his home a short time later and taken into custody. He faces one charge of attempted murder.

The victim of the assault is being treated at a Des Moines hospital.