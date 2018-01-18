× Police: Woman Jailed for Stealing Almost $350K from Sister with Alzheimer’s

DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines woman is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her sister, who has Alzheimer’s.

Seventy-nine-year-old Jewell Davis was charged earlier this month with dependent adult abuse-financial exploitation, but the investigation into the case began in April of 2017 when DHS contacted the Des Moines Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis has power of attorney over her sister Iva Grossman’s finances. Grossman has Alzheimer’s and lives in a nursing home.

The complaint alleges Davis wrote $31,380 in personal checks to herself from Grossman’s account. She is also accused of using money from the sale of Grossman’s house to buy two houses in Polk County. Davis is believed to have used at least $346,380 of Grossman’s money.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis has admitted to using her sister’s money for herself.

Davis was taken into custody Thursday morning and made an appearance in jail court. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 29th.

She’s being held in the Polk County Jail.