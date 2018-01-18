× Suspect in Pawn Shop Break-In Arrested Following Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after police say a suspect broke into a pawn shop and then led officers on a chase.

Police were called to the EZ Pawn at 3820 E. 14th Street at 4:17 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene and began pursuing it.

The chase ended at N. Union Street and E. Sheridan Avenue when police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. That’s when the suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

The incident remains under investigation.