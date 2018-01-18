× Suspect Shot and Killed by Officers After He Hit Another Officer with Vehicle

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Iowa.

The incident began in Floyd around 8:31 p.m. when the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man pointing a gun at his head in a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop. Before officers arrived, the man drove off heading southbound on Highway 218.

Around 8:50 p.m. an officer with the Nashua Police Department clocked a southbound vehicle going 104 miles per hour on highway 218. The officer initiated a traffic stop and saw the driver, who was pointing a gun at his own head, exit the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Officer, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene and negotiations began with the driver. After about 40 minutes, the driver fired a gunshot from within the vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle after the shot and found the driver had not been hurt. The driver resisted the attempts of the officers to take him into custody and drove his vehicle forward, hitting an officer.

That’s when two officers opened fire on the driver. The suspect was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect or the officers involved in the shooting. There is also no word on the condition of the officer who was hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.