Trials in Sabrina Ray's Death to be Delayed

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A judge has agreed to delay the trials in connection with the death of Sabrina Ray.

Four of the 16-year-old’s adoptive family members were set to stand trial January 29th. A court order filed Wednesday says unresolved evidence disputes, and the need for additional pre-trial discovery prevent the case from being tried, “any time in the near future.”

Marc and Misty Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, face several charges related to Sabrina’s death and the abuse of her siblings. Recently, prosecutors amended the charges against them to include first degree murder. Marc Ray was also charged with two counts of sexual abuse related to the alleged abuse of a child in the home under the age of 12.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Adoptive brother Justin Ray is charged with several counts of willful injury and child endangerment. Court documents allege he “drop kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs about a month prior to her death.

The fifth suspect in the case, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin Josie Bousman, has agreed to testify against the four other defendants. Her trial will be held after the others are complete.