15 More Flu-Related Deaths Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA -- The flu has taken the lives of 15 more Iowans.

This brings the total number of flu deaths to 29 this season, including Nikki Burtlow, a 34-year-old mother of two from Newton.

The latest flu report from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows 119 people were hospitalized due to the flu last week, and 17 schools reported having more than 10% of their students out with the flu.

While the vaccine has not been a good match for the most severe flu strain this season, doctors still recommend getting the shot. Other strains are circulating and could pose a larger problem in the coming weeks and months.