Blank Park Zoo Reveals Names of African Lion Cubs

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Blank Park Zoo has announced the names of its African lion cubs.

The zoo held an event Friday morning to release the names. The female cubs are named Kali and Asha while the male is named Jabari.

Kali means “fierce” or “sharp” and Asha means “life” while Jabari stands for “the brave one”.

The cubs were born to lioness Neema on November 14. There were five cubs in the litter, but only three survived – two females and a male.

The cubs are not on public exhibit but can be viewed through a monitor at the exhibit. The zoo expects they’ll join the exhibit officially sometime this spring.