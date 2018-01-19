Casey’s Getting Tax Break for New Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- One of Iowa's biggest and richest companies is getting a big tax break to expand in the state.

On Friday, the board for the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a new round of financial investment awards. The top award went to Casey's General Store. The company is building a $34 million addition onto its Ankeny headquarters.

The IED will give Casey's around $6 million in tax credits if it fulfills job creation and salary promises. Casey's says the expansion will lead to the creation of 101 new jobs; that's a tax credit of around $60,000 per new job.