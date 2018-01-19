× Charge Upgraded to Murder After Urbandale Assault Victim Dies

URBANDALE, Iowa – A Johnston man is now charged with murder after a man police say he assaulted Wednesday night died from his injuries.

Forty-eight-year-old Rodney Hendricksen was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning at the Polk County Jail.

Hendricksen had originally been charged with attempted murder for an assault that happened at the Escape Lounge Wednesday night. Urbandale police announced his arrest Thursday. Now, the Polk County Jail’s website shows a charge of first degree murder has been added.

They say officers were called to the bar at 8843 Northpark Drive around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an assault. When officers, arrived they found a male suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the victim’s name.