× Coroner Confirms Tom Petty Died From ‘Accidental Drug Overdose’

LOS ANGELES, California — Tom Petty’s family members have now confirmed the legendary singer died from a drug overdose.

On Friday, a post on Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ social media accounts say a medical examiner determined the cause of death to be an accidental overdose as a result of “taking a variety of medications.” The 66-year-old musician died on October 2nd, 2017.

Before his death, Petty had continued performing despite health issues including knee problems and a fractured hip, which worsened until it was broken. It is believed that the pain from these ailments caused him to take more medication than recommended.

Petty’s family goes on to say they know he passed away “painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career.” They also hope this accident can be a way to continue the conversation surrounding the opioid crisis and that it will help save lives in the future.

The full post from Dana and Adria Petty can be seen below.