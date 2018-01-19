Department of Public Safety Hiring Troopers and Special Agents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Department of Public Safety is looking for more people to join its ranks.

The department is looking for troopers and special agents, and the deadline to apply has been pushed back to February 2nd. The goal is to start the academy at the end of May or beginning of June.

Becoming an officer is a 10-step process that includes a background check, physical fitness test, and even a polygraph test. Sergeant Nathan Ludwig said the department gets a variety of applicants.

"We have people that show up right now that are 18 and some as old as 45. Some people say they want to be a police officer for a long time, but then you get those people that are 18 and knew their whole life they wanted to be an officer. It's really a mix of people that apply to us," he said.

For more information or to fill out an application, visit click here.