Former Iowa Communications Network Head Accused of Misspending Money

IOWA -- The former head of the Iowa Communications Network is accused of misspending more than $300,000 of taxpayer money.

Richard Lumbard was fired two weeks ago, and an audit by the state shows the reason why. Lumbard is accused of misspending $380,000. That includes hiring individuals from a non-profit group that he was associated with called Wind and Fire Ministries. The audit also shows Lumbard took two trips to Belize without taking vacation time from ICN.

No criminal charges have been filed, but that is still a possibility as the investigation continues.