Government Shutdown Would Have Big Impact on Iowa National Guard

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- "This is the second time we've gone through this in the last 4 1/2 years," said Colonel Greg Hapgood, Director of Public Affairs for the Iowa National Guard. "The last time we were furloughed for five days, and it's just extraordinarily frustrating."

A government shutdown would first directly impact 900 soldiers and airmen who are on duty in the Iowa National Guard. That impact would be felt on Saturday.

"They will report to their duty locations," said Col. Hapgood. "They'll stay for four hours and then they'll be dismissed."

Normally they would be on duty all weekend, going through training.

"This is a difficult drill for us because it greatly impacts our training time, which is incredibly valuable to begin with, and then you have complications like this that just really pretty much puts a drill weekend away," said Col. Hapgood. "You just you can't do anything."

If lawmakers can't come up with a fix by Monday, additional people in the Guard would be impacted.

"Starting Monday, if they don't pass a continuing resolution, we have another approximately 1,100 personnel that will be sent home that won't come back to work until a continuing resolution is reached or a budget's passed."