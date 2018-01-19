× Head-On Semi and Car Collision Claims Life of Panora Man

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Panora man has died following a head-on collision in Dallas County.

At approximately 8:50 on Friday morning, 49-year-old Chung Lo of West Des Moines was traveling northbound on D Avenue in a Lexus while Douglas Harrison, a 57-year-old from Panora, was traveling southbound in a semi. The two vehicles collided head-on and came to a stop in the ditch.

Lo was flown to Mercy Hospital, and Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.