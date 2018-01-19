Hotel Pattee Sold For $2.5 Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- The historic Hotel Pattee in Perry is now under new ownership.

St. Louis residents Tom and Vicki Maxwell bought the hotel after it was on the market for nearly a year.

Jay Hartz, the previous owner, sold the hotel for personal reasons including health concerns, not because of bad business. The price tag on the 40-room hotel was just less than $2.5 million.

The Maxwells say they are excited to work in Perry.

“I haven’t met people this genuine in a long time. The community has really embraced the hotel, they've embraced the Hartzes who are the current owners we'll be taking over for on March 1, they've embraced Vicki and I--we feel like we live here already,” said Tom.

People around town say they are glad to see the historic landmark stick around.