Inmate Assaults Guard at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A staff member at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison is recovering after being assaulted by an inmate.

It happened Thursday afternoon as the officer was conducting a routine search of the inmate’s cell.

Officials say the inmate struck the officer with his fists. Before the situation escalated, the officer who was attacked and another officer nearby were able to take control of the situation.

Prison medics treated the attacked officer for bruises and scratches. He was able to return to work right away.

The inmate was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for further medical review.

The penitentiary has been placed on “restricted movement” for the time being.