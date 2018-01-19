× Police Searching for Escaped Work Release Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a work release escapee who did not return to the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility.

Dominique Lee did not report back to the facility on Friday as required. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 17th and is convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, and second degree burglary in Polk County.

Lee is a 28-year-old black male, 5’10,” weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Lee’s location is asked to contact local police.