× State Representative Chip Baltimore Arrested on OWI and Gun Charges

AMES, Iowa — Boone County Republican State Representative Chip Baltimore is facing drunk-driving and gun charges following a traffic stop in Ames early Friday morning.

According to online court records authorities were dispatched to Interstate 35 near Ames around 4:00am on a report of a reckless driver in a dark colored SUV. Minutes later an Ames Police officer spotted a vehicle matching that description traveling 55 mph in a 70 mph zone. As the officer began following the vehicle he saw it swerving in its lane. After the driver exited onto Highway 30 the officer pulled the SUV over.

The officer identified the driver as Francis Baltimore by his driver’s license. Baltimore agreed to a breathalyzer test which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.147%. That is nearly double the legal limit of 0.08%. Baltimore was taken into custody for Operating While Intoxicated. He then told officers he was carrying a gun in his car. Officers found a Smith and Wesson pistol under the seat of his car. Baltimore did have a permit to carry the weapon. However he was charged with Carrying Weapons While Under the Influence.

As of Friday morning Baltimore remained in the Story County Jail.

Francis “Chip” Baltimore is a Republican lawmaker representing House District 47 which covers much of Boone and Greene Counties. He is currently serving his fourth term representing the district.