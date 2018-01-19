University of Iowa Dance Marathon Gives $2 Million to Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Dance Marathon has announced a $2 million gift to the UI Stead Family Hospital Department of Pediatrics to fund a faculty position. This marks the first student-funded chair in the history of the university.

The new position will be called the University of Iowa Dance Marathon Chair in Pediatric Oncology, Clinical and Translational Research, and the person who assumes the role will lead the pediatric cancer research program.

“This gift from UI Dance Marathon is extraordinary,” said Dr. Brooks Jackson, dean of the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, in a news release. These students are compassionate individuals and exemplary citizens, and they inspire all of us at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”

Dance Marathon has raised over $21 million to support pediatric cancer patients and their families.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to support steps forward toward a cure,” said student Alex Linden, UI Dance Marathon executive director from Sioux City. “We are thankful to all of our students, our donors, and our alumni for making this possible, and especially to our Dance Marathon families, who keep us focused on making a difference For the Kids.”