Upcoming DSM Events Expected to Add Millions to Iowa Economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Catch Des Moines estimates $4 million will be pumped into the state's economy this month.

The reasons for the extra money are two local events happening next weekend: the Iowa Pork Congress and the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Catch Des Moines estimates both events will bring in a combined 8,000 people. For some, this will be their first time in Iowa.

“What we hope they see is what a cool place it is here, what a vibrant place it is, and maybe when they graduate they'll say Des Moines is a cool place,” said Gregg Edwards with Catch Des Moines.

Click here to learn more about upcoming events in the city.