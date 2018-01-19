× Victim Identified in Urbandale Bar Murder

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police have confirmed the name of the man who died following an assault at an Urbandale bar Wednesday night.

Police say Joshua Sadlon was assaulted by 48-year-old Rodney Hendricksen at the Escape Lounge Wednesday night. A criminal complaint says Hendricksen punched Sadlon repeatedly in the head and face and also picked him up and slammed him to the floor, causing Sadlon to hit his head on the floor.

Police were called to the bar at 8843 Northpark Drive around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found Sadlon suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a Des Moines hospital but died from his injuries shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Hendricksen was arrested early Thursday morning on a charge of attempted murder. After Sadlon’s death, the charge was upgraded to first degree murder.

Sadlon made his first jail court appearance Friday morning.