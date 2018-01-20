× Authorities ID Victim of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa — State officials have identified the man shot and killed by police this week.

On Wednesday, The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man inside a vehicle at a Love’s Truck Stop with a gun pointed at his head. The man, who has now been identified as 29-year-old Jihad Merrick of Minneapolis, Minnesota, fled the scene traveling southbound on Highway 218 when officers arrived. Shortly after, a Nashua police officer saw Merrick outside of his vehicle again pointing a gun at his head. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and a standoff followed as Merrick got back inside the vehicle.

Officials say Merrick eventually fired a shot from inside the vehicle, and when officers approached they found him uninjured. Police then tried to talk him out of the car, and he reportedly drove forward, hitting an officer. Two other officers opened fire, killing Merrick.

All officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Department of Criminal Investigation is also reviewing the officers’ actions.