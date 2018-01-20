Iowa Bicyclists Braving Cold Temperatures to Take a Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- After days of frigid weather, Iowans are enjoying the warm-up.

One Iowa group refuses to stay inside, though, even when the temperatures dip below zero. The Flat Iowa Society Bicycle Club meets two nights a week even when there's snow on the ground. The group says is has, on average, about 10 people show up during the winter for these rides.

Members say it's a great way to stay fit and also creates a great sense of camaraderie. As for dealing with the cold?

"It's all about the gear," said member Eric Jansen. "I don't like to be cold. Nobody likes to be cold. But if you wear the right gear, you figure that out over time, it's really not that bad."