Iowa Politicians Share Opinions on Government Shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa politicians are speaking out in response to the government shutdown that began this weekend.

Congressman David Young spoke to Channel 13 on Saturday.

"Regardless of who's in power in the White House or in Congress, I'm always concerned and disappointed when the federal government shuts down," he said. "You know, there are tough issues out there, but we owe it to the people that we represent to address these tough issues in a way that truly addresses them, working together. You know, home in Iowa, you got an issue, you sit around the coffee table, you hammer it out, you get it done, and you solve the problem. I'm concerned, I'm disappointed that we didn't get it done on time, and that's why I'm still here to work on this and make sure that the people's government remains open."

Senator Joni Ernst is calling the shutdown "reckless." In a statement, she said, "it's my hope that Senate Democrats will put their reckless games aside and start working with us on a path forward to fund the government, ensure low-income children have access to health care, provide resources our military needs, and to find a solution for DACA recipients."