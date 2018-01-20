One Suspect Arrested, Police Searching for Two Others After Drive-By Shooting in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A suspect in a Des Moines drive-by shooting is in custody while two others remain at-large.

Police responded to several reports of the shooting around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Capital Heights neighborhood. Police say three separate reports came in within blocks of 36th and East Court.

The target of the bullets is currently unknown, but police say there is gunfire damage to a home and fence in the area. Neighbors say they witnessed the shooting unfold in broad daylight.

"Pretty soon the car stops by the driveway, guy gets out, points at the house and shoots the house. I heard a bang," said neighbor Daniel Huffman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement. Police have not released the name of the suspect in custody or the charges involved. More information will be provided as it is made available.