CAMBRIDGE, Iowa -- Two women were hospitalized after their car was hit by a train early Saturday morning.

The Story County Sheriff's Office was called to 320th and South Water Street in Cambridge around 3:45 a.m. Investigators are not yet sure what led to the car being on the tracks, but officials say both passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The victims' conditions are not currently known and the accident remains under investigation.